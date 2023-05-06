A man who allegedly opened fire with a .22 caliber handgun inside and outside of a home during a family dispute and later allegedly threatened suicide, turned himself in on Tuesday.
Joshua Cordero, 22, who had an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault stemming from the alleged incident on April 29, came to the Newport Police Department for his warrant and was transported to the Cocke County Jail Annex.
The incident was originally investigated and handled by the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.
According to an incident report filed April 27 by Cocke County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Zach Magouirk, police were dispatched to 1870 Whitlock Road regarding a domestic dispute. The father, Milton Cordero, told police his son, Joshua Cordero, had been “throwing a fit” for most of the day and had fired several shots from a .22 caliber handgun that Joshua owns from the front porch.
Then, per the report, Joshua, 22, went back into his room and began playing loud music. His father then texted him to see if he wanted some pizza he had bought and asked Joshua to turn down the loud music.
Joshua reportedly replied with an expletive and began firing the gun inside the home before entering the kitchen, at which time his father said Joshua began throwing things.
In response, Milton cut the breaker to Joshua’s bedroom to stop the music at which point, per the report, Joshua went outside and cut power to the entire house and when he came back he told his father he was going to kill him and resumed firing the gun inside the house. Per the report, Milton said he stayed in his room once Joshua began firing the gun and called 911 once Joshua began to threaten his life.
Five spent .22 LR casings, two live .22 LR rounds and one spent .32 SW in various areas of the floor of Joshua’s bedroom were located by police, along with one live round and an American Tactical GSG-1911 .22 pistol unloaded with an empty magazine were on Joshua’s bed.
There were several holes grouped in one area of the wall of Joshua’s bedroom that the report stated looked like bullet holes.
Additionally, the report states there were four spent .22 LR casings on the front porch.
While police were still at the residence, Milton’s wife, Arda Cordero, stated Joshua called her and said he had a gun and was going to kill himself.
Attempts to locate Joshua for his own safety were undertaken by pinging his cell phone but the phone had been turned off. His phone started pinging in the area of Whitlock Road but by the time police entered that area, he had again turned his phone off.
Milton provided a written statement of the events. The firearm, along with the shell casings and live rounds, were secured as evidence.
Charges were filed at that time for aggravated domestic assault.
