Gov. Bill Lee on Thursday said he has no plans to introduce anti-abortion legislation similar to what Texas adopted earlier this year.
"We do not have any current plans to move forward beyond than what we're currently awaiting which is a ruling from the court on the existing piece of legislation that we already have," Lee told reporters.
Last year, Lee signed off on one of the strictest abortion bans in the country, but it was promptly blocked by federal court from being implemented. He has since vowed to do "whatever it takes in court" to defend the measure.
Under the law, abortions are banned once a cardiac activity is detected — about six weeks into pregnancy, before many women know they're pregnant.
