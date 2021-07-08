The Cocke County Fire Department was recently recognized as a Hometown Hero for their outstanding dedication and service to the community by Modern Woodmen of America Chapter 16620.
Faye Fish, MWA Financial Advisor, presented a plaque to the firefighters in recognition of their continued efforts to keep the community safe. The Hometown Hero Program is used by Modern Woodmen members to honor those who make an impact in their hometown.
