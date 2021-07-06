COCKE COUNTY—In the last Cocke County Grand Jury, thirty-two people were indicted for the Sale and Delivery of Schedule II (methamphetamine and/or heroin). On Friday, June 25, the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) conducted “Operation Quarantine” where CCSO Narcotics Division officers arrested eighteen individuals following their investigations.
During the arrest operation, CCSO received assistance from the Newport Police Department, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, White Pine Police Department, Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Sevier County Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Homeland Security.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.