NEWPORT—On February 8, police received word that Sarah Howard had been missing since February 4. Howard reportedly took a tent from her previous residence to live in the woods off Cosby Highway.
Howard is described as a white female, 33 years old, 5 feet 3 inches tall. The report also states that Howard has autism and Asperger Syndrome. Contact the NPD at ({span}423) 623-5556 if you have any information pertaining to Howard’s whereabouts.
