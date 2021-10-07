A Tennessee panel is proposing to use untapped federal COVID-19 stimulus money for new health investments, industry and tourism aid, and reserves for future projects.
The Financial Stimulus Accountability Group released a proposal Wednesday for American Recovery Plan money with $200 million to replace the State Public Health Laboratory and $129 million to improve local health departments. Another $110 million would continue staffing assistance aid at hospitals, skilled nursing facilities and long-term care facilities stretched thin by the pandemic.
Tourism, agriculture and arts initiatives would receive $288 million. Entities in pandemic-affected industries could apply for a share of $275 million. Additionally, $61 million would fund a new state unemployment benefits system.
Another $300 million would be reserved for yet-to-be-determined health care-related capital projects. And $494 million would remain unallocated for now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.