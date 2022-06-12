Deputy Alison Brooks responded to 1684 Bullard Drive in reference to an intoxicated male subject who had vandalized the residence. Upon arrival, Brooks made contact with Deanna Sandburg, Terry Ramsey and Charles Lane. Sandburg, who was a witness to the incident, stated that she allowed Lane and Christopher McCullough to come to the residence in order to retrieve Lane’s belongings after he (Lane) had been evicted.
Sandburg stated that McCullough began opening all of the windows stating that he needed air, all while ripping materials off a wood stove. Sandburg stated that she told McCullough to go outside if he needed air and as he did, McCullough allegedly began kicking a wooden door to the point that it broke into multiple pieces.
Sandburg then told McCullough and Lane that they needed to leave the residence. Brooks spoke with Ramsey, who is the property owner, who said he wanted to pursue charges against McCullough for vandalism. She also spoke with Lane, who stated that he also witnessed McCullough break the door. McCullough fled the scene prior to Brooks’ arrival, but she was advised that he was at a residence on Johnson Street.
Brooks went to the home on Johnson Street where she found McCullough standing in the driveway. When she asked McCullough about the door on Bullard Drive, he admitted that he kicked it and stated that he would replace it. Brooks placed McCullough under arrest and transported him to the Cocke County Jail. Ramsey valued the door at $300.
