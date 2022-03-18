COCKE COUNTY—Shaleè McClure is seeking election to the position of County Clerk in the Republican Primary on May 3, 2022. McClure was appointed to the position upon the retirement of former County Clerk, Jan Brockwell.
McClure is the daughter of the late Evelyn Maloy McClure and Coach Scott McClure, who retired from Cocke County High School as the physical education teacher after 41 years. He was also the varsity basketball coach for both the boys’ and girls’ teams for 26 years.
During this time, her father also served on the County Legislative Body representing the 4th District. He was elected to nine terms, serving four years each term until his untimely passing in 2015.
McClure’s mother was also an educator and a basketball coach. She taught at Del Rio Elementary, Northwest Elementary and Edgemont, while also serving on the Cocke County School Board for four years.
“My parents’ devotion to serve the community of Cocke County instilled in me respect for my fellow workers, leaders of our county, neighbors and friends,” McClure said.
“I started working in Gatlinburg as many of the people in Cocke County have. I waited tables at the Log Cabin Pancake House for 13 years where I worked with amazing and hard-working employees who I will always consider family.
“My growing ambition to better my family is what led me to the decision of working at the Cocke County Clerk’s Office. Throughout my 22 years in this office, I have been the clerk of auto dealer title work, mail and inventory, marriage licenses and mobile home permits. I also had the privilege of being the title clerk for 10 years and the rafting clerk of the county for 20 years.”
After being appointed in 2015 to fill her father’s position on the County Legislative Body, McClure was elected to serve the 4th District from 2016 to 2020. At the end of 2020, she was appointed by the County Legislative Body to finish County Clerk Jan Brockwell’s term.
“A goal of mine has always been to be elected by the people of this county to serve as Cocke County Clerk. The support from my family has allowed me to devote my time, my energy and my love into this beautiful county I call my home. I have found wonderful friendships within the state, our IT administration and the surrounding County Clerks’ offices that are always willing to help.”
The Cocke County Clerk’s Office has been named number one in the state of Tennessee for Organ Donor Awareness since McClure became the leader of the office. Thanks to the citizens of Cocke County, that status has been held every month from February 2020 to March 2022.
McClure said the office has improved in many ways during her tenure as head of the department. Every effort has been taken to provide better service to the residents of Cocke County.
“The Cocke County Clerk’s Office has many online services as well as a kiosk that allows you to renew your plates if the office is closed,” McClure said. “We have also reopened on Saturdays in order to help the people who work through the week. Anyone can call the office at any time to let us help you with any services offered online or in person.”
The County Clerk is also the secretary to the County Legislative Body, Beer Board and many other committees within the county. McClure’s other duties include the issuance of business licenses, marriage licenses and driver’s licenses, process of notary applications, mobile home permits, and all motor vehicle transactions while also serving as the rafting agent for the county.
“I have been through numerous audits with the State Comptroller’s Office that have been perfect each time. I also served as Chief Deputy Clerk of the office for seven years before being appointed to the position of County Clerk. I humbly ask for your vote to keep me, Shaleè McClure as your Cocke County Clerk. Please allow me to continue in helping and guiding you through all the services the Clerk’s Office offers. Let me be there for you, Cocke County. I encourage you to go out and vote and I appreciate your support.”
Early voting begins April 13 and runs through April 28. Election day is on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.
