The Hard Times Street Rod Club held their 37th Annual Moonshine Rod Run at Newport City Park earlier this month. This year the club hosted an all-time record 549 classic, muscle, and collector cars and trucks, eclipsing the past record by 17.
Trophies were awarded to the top 25 show vehicles as well as awards presented by each of the show sponsors. The club gave away $2,300 in cash prizes and ended with the drawing for the most sought after prize, a 350 cubic inch, 290 horsepower Chevrolet crate motor, donated by Stinnett Automotive Group.
