NEWPORT—New board members will join the Newport/Cocke County Economic Development Commission and Partnership.
Board members held a meeting last week to fill seats being vacated by two members. Jason Oury and George Barton will fill the seats of Truitt Ottinger and Jamie Phillips, respectively.
Being reappointed to the board were Dennis Gregg, Tommy Bible, Michael Williford and Bill Gregg.
