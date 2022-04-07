NEWPORT—The Cocke County Shrine Club will have its Shriners Paper Sale Dinner and Auction on Friday, April 15 at 6 p.m. at Northwest Elementary School. The dinner is free to the public and will be catered.
Come by and enjoy the evening and meet Kerbela Shriners 2022 poster child, Yami.
Shriners Hospitals provide hospital care and transportation free of charge regardless of a family's ability to pay. Th local club is in need of auction items, which may be dropped off at the school after 3 p.m. that Friday.
