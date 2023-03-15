Cayton Griffin

Cosby Elementary School student Cayton Griffin (left) is congratulated after placing third at the recent East Tennessee History Day event.

 PHOTO SUBMIITED

KNOXVILLE — A pair of Cosby students took home medals recently.

Cosby Elementary student Cayton Griffin placed third with his Junior Individual Documentary “William Cocke: Frontier Statesman” as well as taking home the Boyd Family Foundation East Tennessee History Award.

