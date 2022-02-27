NEWPORT—During last month’s County Legislative Body meeting, Roxann Hansen approached commissioners concerning the Hommel rock quarry that is set to open on Clear Creek Road.
Hansen stated that she and her husband purchased the property adjacent to the site just a few years ago. Little did she know that a quarry would be opening a short time later. Hansen fears the quarry will have a major impact on the surrounding area.
“Statistics show that property values decrease 30% within a 3 mile radius of rock quarries,” Hansen said.
“Many of us live in a 1 mile radius of the quarry that will be crushing stone and producing silica dust, which can be harmful to your health. Studies have shown that wells can also become contaminated and collapse when blasting occurs.”
Hansen alleged that employees made threats when land clearing was taking place in 2017. She further alleged that two large brush piles were left unattended while being burned, which prompted the response of local fire departments.
Hansen stated there was minimal signage in the area to alert residents that a quarry would be in their community, signaling that Hommel was operating outside of the guidelines.
Guy Hommel, Jr., owner of the property, was in attendance as well. He told the body that all of his permits were up to date through the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC). Hommel said they were in place long before the Hansen family purchased the neighboring property.
“I’m not trying to do anything illegal, and my permits were in place before they bought the property,” Hommel said. “I’m not doing anything with this quarry that other quarry owners in the county don’t do. I’m not trying to do anything behind anyone’s back.”
Members of the body and County Mayor Crystal Ottinger substantiated his claims during the February CLB meeting. Commissioner Norman Smith did a deep dive to find that the quarry was permitted in 2014, as Hommel had previously stated.
Mayor Ottinger found that no burn permit was needed due to the brush piles being burned an adequate distance from the tree line. She further added that monitoring of the fires was not necessary and the process fell within state compliance.
The public notice for air pollution appeared in the Newport Plain Talk on Thursday, October 2, 2014. Residents were given 30 days to make comments, which were considered by the Tennessee Division of Air Pollution Control.
Others living in the surrounding area recently questioned TDEC about the permit to open the quarry and the need for public notice. The response they received from TDEC was provided to the Plain Talk via email. It reads, “The Hommel quarry permit is for ‘Limestone quarrying,’ which falls in a special exempt category of mining permitting and does not require public notice. It only requires a Title V Construction Permit, which also may be renewed and amended without public notice. The Air Pollution Control Permit issued in correlation with the Title V Construction Permit IS required to be posted publicly, but only on the TDEC website, for 30 days, where the public had the opportunity to comment in October of 2014.”
Alfred Hansen collected 200 signatures from individuals living in the area near the quarry. He provided the list of those signatures to CLB members as well as TDEC in hopes of getting the public comment period reopened.
The 200 signatures were collected from residents on 26 separate roads in a 1.5 mile radius of the quarry. Hansen said many were unaware a quarry would be in operation.
“The signatures represent an overwhelming 94% of county residents contacted within 1.5 miles of the site on Clear Creek Road, each of which are opposed to the permitting of the Hommel Rock Quarry,” Hansen’s plea to the body read.
“The same percentage of county residents contacted were previously unaware of this proposed facility. The residents of these communities request the CLB take action to prohibit this business’s operations.”
County attorney Melissa Gossman researched the topic and found that residents have little recourse when zoning laws don’t exist within a county.
“For the county to do anything you would need zoning in place to limit these things,” Gossman said. “Even if you passed something right now, anything prior would be grandfathered in. The only thing left to do is take this to the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation (TDEC).
Commissioner Smith said it is incumbent upon the body to make the necessary changes to protect the property rights of citizens.
“I know I wouldn’t want to see this in my back yard either,” Smith said. “The people who signed this petition are not the enemy, they just want to be protected. Mr. Hommel went through the process and did things correctly, and he is not the enemy either. This board hasn’t done what we need to because we can’t have things both ways. There are ways to do soft zoning to protect property owners.”
Smith also noted in his research he found that signage in the immediate area must be posted but only for a minimum of 30 days once a permit has been granted. He called the entire process “convoluted” and said residents must sign up for notifications from TDEC to be aware of what may be coming to their area.
Commissioner Forest Clevenger agreed with Smith saying the body needs to look at industrial, residential and commercial zoning options to protect those who have a vested interest.
Smith encouraged residents in the area to have their groundwater tested now before the quarry goes into operation. He said you can’t prove the water has gone bad after work begins.
Hommel said he has taken all of the necessary steps needed before blasting can commence. He assures those in the area that he will be fully responsible for any issues that may arise.
“Every one has their own opinion and voice when it comes to this, and they have the right to feel that way,” Hommel said. “I provide 40 plus jobs in the county and I’m just trying to make a living myself. I have done all the pre-blast surveys on the homes in the area to make sure that if I do damage something, I’ll take care of it. I plan on staying within all the guidelines for blasting. I’ll do everything I can to cause the least amount of problems that I can. I don’t plan on doing anything to harm anyone.”
Hommel said the Newport Bypass will need rock for the new portions of road that will be built once the project begins. He hopes to supply the project with the needed materials in the future. Hommel stated that he expects blasting to begin within the next two to three weeks.
