NEWPORT—Public Safety Committee members met Monday evening where they nominated three individuals to serve on the Civil Service Board for the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office.
Five individuals submitted applications and resumes, and after careful consideration, the committee selected Jason Oury, Mike Hansel and Bob Chiaradio to serve on the board.
The board members will determine their terms of service once they take office. The bylaws that were created when the board was established specify that members are to serve one, two and three years terms. This is done to ensure that at least one board member will be serving with others that have no prior experience.
The move to fill the positions became necessary after all three original board members submitted a letter of resignation to the county in February.
The board was created with the intent of establishing a fair and open system of hiring, promotion, treatment and discipline within the Sheriff’s Office.
The Civil Service Board reviews the top five applicants for any given position and gives a recommendation to the sheriff as to who should be promoted.
A meeting of the full County Legislative Body will be held on March 15, where commissioners will review the committee’s nominations.
If approved, the new board members would take office immediately.
The Civil Service Board meets on the second Monday of each month.
