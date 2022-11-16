The congregation of First Baptist Church is now meeting in the new building at 599 Amanda Circle, and a ribbon cutting marked the beginning of a new era on Sunday. This is the fourth building its congregation has called home since the church was established in 1876.

In 1876, when first established, the congregation met in the Pisgah Presbyterian Church building. The congregation of First Baptist Church started meeting at the East Broadway location in 1877. The building including the larger sanctuary that was used at the time of the move was dedicated in 1955, and the building next to it where the early education program was located was built in 1965. The building between the two was built in 1906.

