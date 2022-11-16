The ribbon cutting was held for the new First Baptist Church building at 599 Amanda Circle on Sunday. From left are Pastor Rich Lloyd with committee chairmen Doug Shoemaker, Pat Mason, Brian Beretta and Steve Davidson. Committee chairman Randy Mullins is not shown.
The congregation of First Baptist Church is now meeting in the new building at 599 Amanda Circle, and a ribbon cutting marked the beginning of a new era on Sunday. This is the fourth building its congregation has called home since the church was established in 1876.
In 1876, when first established, the congregation met in the Pisgah Presbyterian Church building. The congregation of First Baptist Church started meeting at the East Broadway location in 1877. The building including the larger sanctuary that was used at the time of the move was dedicated in 1955, and the building next to it where the early education program was located was built in 1965. The building between the two was built in 1906.
The East Broadway property, consisting of 65,000 square feet, was recently sold to WU Holdings, LLC. The developer intends to create condominiums, retail space and restaurant space on the property.
The new church building, off of Amanda Circle, has been in the planning stages for years, with the building committee starting the process back in 2004. The 21,000-square-foot building was dedicated on Sunday morning with a ribbon cutting ceremony held Sunday afternoon.
When addressing the attendees at the ribbon cutting ceremony, Pastor Rich Lloyd said that God had His hand in where the building was constructed, allowing that property to remain undeveloped for decades.
“I believe God let this land remain undeveloped, so we would have this location on which to build,” he said.
Cocke County Partnership President Lucas Graham said, “The plans for this building got underway when I was still in high school. I commend you for your hard work, dedication, commitment and perseverance that made this building a reality.”
Dr. Steve Davidson sang an opening song before Pastor Lloyd addressed the attendees. The ribbon cutting was held in the front of the sanctuary because of the cold weather, and committee chairs participated by holding the large scissors in unison.
Committee chairmen for the project included Doug Shoemaker, Pat Mason, Brian Beretta, Steve Davidson and Randy Mullins.
The new building has a modern sanctuary that can seat 300 people, and has a baptistery. There are classrooms and offices. Several important artifacts from the old building were brought to the new building, including stained glass windows that are used as decor in the foyer and the office, and the facade of the old organ, which is displayed in the foyer.
Plans are to build a second building in the future, according to Lloyd. He said he hopes to see construction commence within the next year or two.
