COSBY—Moonshine Has Returned Home! If you take a drive through Cosby, up Hooper Highway, you will find that moonshine has returned to its roots. Cocke County has long been known as the Moonshine Capital of The World. A lot of want to be areas have tried to compete, but no one does it like Cocke County.
Adventure Distilling Company opened their doors in May of 2021 and will have their Grand Opening today. The Ryan Perry Band will take the stage at 5 p.m. to provide an evening of entertainment. The timing is no accident as it serves as the Popcorn Sutton Jam kick off party. The Sutton Jam is this weekend, June 11-12 at the Cocke County Fairgrounds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.