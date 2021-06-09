Friends gather
Adventure Distilling Company, located at 4649 Hooper Highway in Cosby, held a soft opening on May 12. Some of those attending the event got to tour the stage area of the venue. From left are Patty Mills, Eric “Digger” Manes, Kelly Williamson, Leslie Morgan, JB Rader, Sally Jane Clark, Mark Ramsey and Don Smith. The grand opening will be held on June 10.

COSBY—Moonshine Has Returned Home! If you take a drive through Cosby, up Hooper Highway, you will find that moonshine has returned to its roots. Cocke County has long been known as the Moonshine Capital of The World. A lot of want to be areas have tried to compete, but no one does it like Cocke County.

Adventure Distilling Company opened their doors in May of 2021 and will have their Grand Opening today. The Ryan Perry Band will take the stage at 5 p.m. to provide an evening of entertainment. The timing is no accident as it serves as the Popcorn Sutton Jam kick off party. The Sutton Jam is this weekend, June 11-12 at the Cocke County Fairgrounds.

