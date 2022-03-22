COSBY—On Saturday, March 19, Deputy Randy Forbes was dispatched to the intersection of Bogard Road and Cosby Highway in reference to a vehicle parked in the intersection.
Upon arrival, Forbes found a female in the driver’s seat and a male in the passenger seat both slumped over. He approached the driver’s side of the vehicle and gave verbal commands to gain the driver’s attention.
Forbes knocked on the window, and the driver became alert and the vehicle started moving. The report states that the vehicle continued to roll onto Cosby Highway as Forbes was giving the driver commands to stop. He was able to open the driver’s side door as the car was in motion and continued to give commands for the driver to stop the vehicle.
The driver, Amber Nichole Hayes, applied the brake and stopped in the southbound lane of Cosby Highway blocking the intersection. Forbes was able to reach into the vehicle and place the gear into the park position.
He immediately detained Hayes as Deputy Jacob Damron was on the passenger side of the vehicle detaining Steven James Laws. During a search of Law’s person, Damron found a metal box containing 10 blue pills of suspected Clonazepam, half of a suspected Xanax and one octagonal pill suspected to be Suboxone. Laws was taken into custody at that time.
A search of the vehicle produced syringes and a digital scale. Forbes also located a clear bag containing a white crystal substance suspected to be methamphetamine in the exterior fuel tank lid.
The suspected methamphetamine weighed approximately 37.45 grams. After being read her Miranda warning, Hayes stated that Laws borrowed the vehicle and picked her up on Highway 411 the evening before.
She stated that they went to multiple locations to make several drug deals, according to the report. Hayes consented to a blood draw and was transported to First Call EMS where a sample was taken.
After the blood draw was completed she was taken to the County Courthouse building for a field sobriety test. Hayes performed poorly on the tasks and was taken to the jail. Laws was transported by Damron to the jail along with all of the evidence.
Hayes was charged with Sale, Delivery, Manufacture of Possession of Drugs, Driving Under the Influence, Driving While Suspended, Driving While in Possession of Methamphetamine and Reckless Endangerment.
Laws was charged with Sale, Delivery, Manufacture of Possession of Drugs. Possession of Schedule IV and Possession of Schedule III.
