The Cocke County Legislative Body was set to meet Tuesday evening, but that meeting was canceled due to unforeseen circumstances.
A new date has been set for the body to gather for their January meeting. Commissioners will meet on Monday, January 24 at 6 p.m. in the Circuit Courtroom of the Cocke County Courthouse.
One of the items listed on the agenda for discussion is premium pay for county employees. The topic has been hashed out over several meetings. Mayor Crystal Ottinger said the county would wait until January to receive more information from the state before moving forward.
