Ball Hugs Bystander Following Win
Kathy Hemsworth

Months of campaigning came to an end for C.J. Ball on Thursday evening when he won the Cocke County Sheriff’s race with 56.42 percent of the vote. Ball collected 3,887 votes while his opponent, John Carrell, received 2,998 votes.

Ball had an election returns party at Newport City Park, which was attended by numerous supporters and campaign volunteers as well as his family. Learning he had won the election was a “burden lifted,” he explained. He said he started the campaign process about two years ago, but officially announced his candidacy in April 2021.

