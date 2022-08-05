Months of campaigning came to an end for C.J. Ball on Thursday evening when he won the Cocke County Sheriff’s race with 56.42 percent of the vote. Ball collected 3,887 votes while his opponent, John Carrell, received 2,998 votes.
Ball had an election returns party at Newport City Park, which was attended by numerous supporters and campaign volunteers as well as his family. Learning he had won the election was a “burden lifted,” he explained. He said he started the campaign process about two years ago, but officially announced his candidacy in April 2021.
He said the last three months had been the most stressful. “I was wondering if I had done enough and earned the support,” he noted. “When those totals came in, it was a burden lifted. I gave a sigh of relief.”
A veteran of law enforcement, Ball said his first action as sheriff will be to build a sheriff’s department that is unified, so everyone will work beside each other and support one another. “I want a department format where they follow the lead. I want everyone to work together and communicate,” he said.
Ball said he wants all department shifts on the same page and sharing information, so they can work together. Community involvement is of major importance, he said, and he hopes to build a team that can have a meeting in each individual community. He said the plan is for a meeting in a different community each month.
“I want to work with all government officials and agencies – both county and city,” he added. “Working together and unifying, we can all achieve more.” He said his goal is to build a sheriff’s department with close rapport with one another and within the community.
“We will work to earn the community’s trust,” Ball said. “I want all the communities to support our department and put their trust in us. My goal is to educate and provide the community with information. Educating the community is essential.”
Ball added first and foremost that he wants to thank God for the election outcome. “Without God, nothing is possible. I thank God for everything.”
He also said he appreciates the love and support of his wife, Tiffany, and their children, Taelyr and Sully, as well as his parents, Connie and Marsha, and his sister, Amy. He also wants to extend his appreciation to all other family members and friends.
“A lot had to be done, and I appreciate everyone who worked out front as well as behind the scenes,” he said. “I consider it an honor to be elected sheriff, and I will work hard to ensure our county is proud of the sheriff’s department.”
“Thank you to everyone who has offered support, love, and kindness throughout this campaign,” Ball said. “I want to create a department that everyone can be proud of.”
There is no vacation in site for Ball. He said he has a conference and an academy to attend and several other events and activities throughout the coming weeks.
“It is all part of the job, and I look forward to serving the people of Cocke County.”
Complete election results are posted online by The Newport Plain Talk.
