The Cocke County Tree Day Celebration hosted by the Soil Conservation District, Natural Resource Conservation Service, Tennessee Division of Forestry and TVA, will be held this Saturday, March 5 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
The event will provide information on proper tree planting methods and the importance of native vegetation. Attendees will have an opportunity to choose from several selected bundles that include native trees and shrubs to accommodate landscape and wildlife. Native wildflower packages will also be available with any chosen bundle.
The location of the event will be the Forest Control Headquarters located at 1250 Highway 73 in Newport. For questions, call the Cocke County Soil Conservation District at 423-623-8646 or Division of Forestry at 423-623-1077.
