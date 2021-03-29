NEWPORT—The annual Newport Kiwanis Club Pancake Breakfast will be held this Saturday, April 3, as a Drive-Thru in the West End Baptist Church gym parking lot from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The location has changed for 2021 and will be drive-thru only to practice social distancing.
Tickets are only $5 per person and can be purchased from any Newport Kiwanian or in the drive-thru line on Saturday morning.
Each year, the Newport Kiwanis Club awards thousands of dollars in scholarships to Cocke County and Cosby High School seniors, as well as donates to and participates in many projects for children of all ages in Cocke County.
Visit the Newport Kiwanis Club Facebook page for more information. The Kiwanis Club of Newport thanks the community for its support of the annual Pancake Breakfast.
