Costner-Maloy and Brown Funeral Homes have united to form Costner-Maloy & Brown Funeral Home. From left are: Donnie Costner, Judy Ottinger, and Nathan Manning standing by the new signage for the location at 338 East Main Street.
NEWPORT—Two local funeral homes have united. Costner-Maloy Funeral Home, which has a history dating back to 1924, and Brown Funeral Home, which has been serving the community since 1930, are now part of the same funeral establishment.
The two local funeral homes are now part of the Heritage Family, which is an East Tennessee company based out of Elizabethton.
Brown Funeral Home joined the Heritage Family in October 2019 while Costner-Maloy Funeral Home became a member of the Heritage Family this July.
It was pointed out that all staff will remain in place. All pre-arrangements made with both firms will be handled by the combined business operation.
Donnie Costner, the former owner of Costner-Maloy, will remain with the company. Judy Ottinger, who has worked with Costner for several years, will also join Nathan Manning at the newly-renamed firm of Costner-Maloy & Brown.
Costner will serve as the location manager while Manning will serve as area manager, which includes several locations.
“I’ve always seen Donnie (Costner) as a man of integrity and viewed him more as a neighbor than a competitor,” said Manning. “We’ve worked two doors down from one another for years serving the same community that means so much to us both. Now we get to do it from under the same roof.”
Many pieces of antique furniture from what was known as Costner-Maloy Funeral Home will be moving down the street, but Costner retains ownership of the former Costner-Maloy Funeral Home building itself.
Funeral business at the former Costner-Maloy Funeral Home ended on August 1. All services for Costner-Maloy & Brown will be handled at the former Brown Funeral Home building, which is located at 338 East Main Street in downtown Newport, across the railroad tracks from the courthouse.
As the two funeral homes unite, the first thing many will notice will be the new signage on the building.
“We’ve been working together quietly since the acquisition on July 1st, but we had to wait until the state board gave us the green-light to make things public,” said Manning. “Moving forward, we have a lot of long-range improvements planned.”
You can contact Costner-Maloy & Brown by calling either the old Costner-Maloy Funeral Home number at (423) 623-7311 or the old Brown Funeral Home number at (423) 623-3041.
