Costner-Maloy & Brown Funeral Home

Costner-Maloy and Brown Funeral Homes have united to form Costner-Maloy & Brown Funeral Home. From left are: Donnie Costner, Judy Ottinger, and Nathan Manning standing by the new signage for the location at 338 East Main Street.

 Photo by Vickie Mason

NEWPORT—Two local funeral homes have united. Costner-Maloy Funeral Home, which has a history dating back to 1924, and Brown Funeral Home, which has been serving the community since 1930, are now part of the same funeral establishment.

The two local funeral homes are now part of the Heritage Family, which is an East Tennessee company based out of Elizabethton.

