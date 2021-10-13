A total of 69 students graduated from Cocke County and Cosby High Schools in May 2021 with a Work Ethic Diploma.
Begun in 2015, the Work Ethic Diploma came about after local business and education leaders from Hamblen, Grainger, and Hawkins Counties began to work together to seek ways for students to graduate from high school more “work ready” and to be able to put their knowledge into practice.
Cocke County’s participation in the program began in 2016. That year 14 students, 10 from CCHS and 4 from Cosby, completed the requirements. That number jumped to 84 the second year. A total of 180 students graduated with a Work Ethic Diploma in May 2019.
A student must earn a minimum of 20 points and a regular high school diploma in order to qualify for a Work Ethic Diploma. There are 14 standards by which a student can earn these points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.