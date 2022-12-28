After 31 years at Jefferson-Cocke County Utility District (JCCUD), General Manager Tommy Bible will be retiring on March 31, 2023. At the JCCUD board of directors meeting on Thursday, it was announced that Clint Hammonds will be transitioning into the general manager’s role.

Hammonds announced that Russell Blazer will be transitioning into his role of operations and safety manager/assistant general manager as of noon on Dec. 30. Blazer said he will be continuing with his current duties as well during the transition until he finds a replacement for his role.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.