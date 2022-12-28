After 31 years at Jefferson-Cocke County Utility District (JCCUD), General Manager Tommy Bible will be retiring on March 31, 2023. At the JCCUD board of directors meeting on Thursday, it was announced that Clint Hammonds will be transitioning into the general manager’s role.
Hammonds announced that Russell Blazer will be transitioning into his role of operations and safety manager/assistant general manager as of noon on Dec. 30. Blazer said he will be continuing with his current duties as well during the transition until he finds a replacement for his role.
Gas rates approved, sales discussed
The board approved the November 2022 natural gas rates with residential at $1.43, commercial at $1.42, small interruptible at .69, and large interruptible at .73.
It was pointed out by Bible that during November 2021, which had 584 degree days, temperatures were 20.41% colder than normal while November 2022, which had 430 degree days, was 12.79% warmer than normal. The average degree days for the utility to report for November is 485.
“The month of November was unseasonably warmer,” he said. He pointed out that January is supposed to start off with mild temperatures, but the long-term forecast shows another cold front is moving in later in the month.
JCCUD has seen an increase of natural gas customers during the year. The number climbed from 8,248 to 8,466. While residential sales for the month of November increased slightly, commercial sales saw a slight drop. Interruptible sales remained solid.
“Some warehouses are not being used at this time of year and some industries do an annual shutdown. With the cold snap coming, that works out,” Bible said.
He said the utility’s top four customers had increased usage overall, with the four being added together averaging out to be a 3.66% increase.
Bible pointed out that walk-in sales have been strong, with the walk-in sales being the best they have had in the company’s history for April through November of the fiscal year.
He said that NYMEX closed for December at $6.71, which is the natural gas contract monthly settlement price, while as of Dec. 22, the trading was in the $5 range for January. He said the prices had fluctuated so much in recent months, there was no way to determine where they may go next. The average for the year is currently $6.644.
“We have had a good year, and we couldn’t do it without our wonderful employees. We are very fortunate to have such dedicated, reliable workers on board,” Bible said.
Service agreements approved
Upon the recommendation of Hammonds, the board approved extending the agreement with Classic Cities to allow them to continue working in the area to perform service line and short line extensions through June 30, 2023.
“It is just about a 2% increase over what we are paying them now. Our current agreement has them working through the end of December. They have said they would be glad to continue working with us just as long as we are pleased with their work. We have gotten compliments regarding their cleanup after projects, and they can help us stay on track meeting peak demand,” he said.
Upon the request of Administrative Manager Heather Jones, the board approved a three-year contract with Wyre Technology for managed computer services and a one-year contract for IBM programming support.
She explained it was an extension of the current agreement, and that Wyre had completed the utility’s initial cybersecurity assessment. She said that the contract includes a monthly site visit as well as technical support by phone, chat or email. If the issue cannot be resolved remotely, they will send someone to their site to fix the problem.
The contract with Wyre Technology is $5,820 per month with a one-time setup fee of $4,656. The IBM programming support is $210 per hour, and they have to agree to four hours per month.
Board member Sharon Hayes asked if the utility will get an insurance discount for going a step above and beyond to ensure their cybersecurity is up to par. Jones said she was not sure, but it would help JCCUD keep their insurance coverage.
“Some of these steps are required to remain insurable,” Bible said. “We have to protect our data.”
The board agreed to allow SESCO Management Consultants to review the utility’s current personnel policies. It was explained that they focus on a specialized aspect of employment law, and their services could be beneficial to JCCUD, Bible said.
Other business
The board approved a 6% employee wage increase (plus adjustments) effective as of noon on Dec. 30. Bible thanked the board on behalf of himself and the employees.
The board recognized a letter from the Tennessee Public Utility Commission dated Nov. 28 that no violations were identified during the onsite distribution system inspection for 2022. The inspection included reviewing the drug and alcohol program, public awareness and odorization and operator qualification program. The commission inspected “the pipeline facilities of the utility company to ensure the safety and reliability of natural gas distribution and transmission pipeline facilities in Tennessee.”
Bible recognized CH4 Gas Utility and Maintenance Services for donating $1,000 to the utility for the “Keeping Warm” program.
The board also approved, at Bible’s request, reducing the cost of natural gas by $150,000 for all natural gas customers for December from the UUG Revenue that was generated during fiscal year 2023.
“Residential rates would not be as low if we didn’t have the big commercial customers. It is easier to spread it out over all the customers. It will be divided throughout the customer base,” he explained.
The board approved a $100,000 reduction in November from UUG Revenue. Bible said he hopes to ask for a higher reduction in January.
Administrative manager’s report
Jones reported that Feb. 6-7 Dynamix will perform IBM backup, PTF and other test operations for the IBM server as well as a security check. She said last year it was a more intense check so it was $8,400. This visit will cost $5,250 and it is budgeted.
Wyre will conduct employee security training on Feb. 28. Bible pointed out that the first security assessment was $15,000 but was money well spent. He said he believes the new agreement is worth the cost.
Jones reported that the evaluation this year showed that security had improved since last year.
Operations and safety manager/assistant general manager
Hammonds reported that the Edwina-Bridgeport line was complete and crews were just putting on the finishing touches. He said that all bores are complete for the Transmission Line South-Deerwood-Highway 25-70 to Swann’s Marina project. Plans are to do the hydrostatic testing in January. He said welds have been x-rayed and only one issue was found and corrected.
He said that in mid-January the contractor will start work setting up the pig launcher/receiver and regulator station that will provide service to the Swannsylvania community.
“We are on the home stretch, and hopefully, that will give us more customers,” Hammonds said.
Propane and purchasing manager
Propane and Purchasing Manager Jonathan Sane reported that a load of propane was delivered last week and that three more loads are expected within the next few weeks. He said there is a high demand for propane locally. He said they have 66 open tickets including 15 tanks that have been paid to set and 15 that are on a waiting list for a tank.
Service awards
Three employees received service awards and were thanked for their efforts. Lindsay Johnson Waggoner was recognized for five years, Phil Gregg was recognized for 25 years and Anita Patterson was recognized for 30 years.
Next meeting
The next meeting is set for Thursday, Jan. 26, at 9 a.m.
