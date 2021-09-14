Cedarwood Veterinary Hospital has rabies clinics planned for Saturday, September 18 and Saturday, October 2. The events will be held rain or shine in various school parking lots across the county. They ask pet owners to please wear face masks and practice social distancing during the clinics.
The times and locations of the Saturday, September 18 clinics are as follows:
Bridgeport Elementary School 10 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Parrottsville Elementary 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Edgemont Elementary 1 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
On Saturday, October 2, the clinics will be held at Cedarwood Veterinary Hospital. Cats only will be given vaccinations from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Dogs will follow from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m.
The one year rabies shots are $10 each. They also have distemper/parvovirus vaccines for $16.
