Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger has introduced the DHS Contract Reporting Act of 2021 in the House of Representatives.
This bill requires the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to provide a public daily report of all DHS headquarters and component contract awards over $4 million dollars and will give Congress and the American people better insight and oversight into how DHS supports its mission.
“The American people deserve transparency as to how their hard-earned tax dollars are being spent by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security,” said Congresswoman Harshbarger.
“President Biden and his Administration must be held accountable for their contract awards, and this must be done in a timely manner. The American people deserve to know details about the contracts agreed to by DHS, including descriptions, vetting, bidding, contract amount, recipients, and their purpose, especially for contracts awarded to deal with the self-inflicted Biden Border Crisis. The Biden Administration must stop acting in secrecy.”
