COCKE COUNTY—Cocke County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy C.J. Ball has announced his candidacy for Cocke County Sheriff in the Republican Primary in May of 2022.
Ball is married to Tiffany Branstner-Ball of Hartford. They have two children Taelyr Ball (13), and Karter Sullivan Ball (3). Ball is the son of Connie Ball who is a retired educator of the Cocke County Board of Education for 40 years.
His mother is Marsha Hurley Ball of Newport and she retired from the Cocke County Board of Education with 28 years of respected service. The candidate’s grandparents are the Late Lon Ball of Grassy Fork, and Dean Woody Ball of Del Rio, the late Junior Hurley of Bybee, and the late Emma Rader Hurley Hill of Bybee.
Ball has one sister, Amy Ball of Newport. Tiffany Ball’s parents are Kurt Branstner, and Pam Moore-Branstner of Hartford, her grandparents are Billy Wayne Moore, and Patty Brown Moore of Hartford, and the late Robert Branstner and Donna Branstner of Dandridge.
Ball and his family are faithful members of the Newport Church of Christ where he serves as a deacon and song leader. He is a graduate of Cocke County High School and a graduate of Walters State Community College with an associate degree in Criminal Justice.
Ball will graduate in December 2021 from Bethel University with a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice. He is also a member of the Newport Kiwanis Club, board of directors member for the Police Benevolence Association (PBA), past member of the Newport Rescue Squad, and past board of director member of the Newport Kiwanis Club.
Ball was hired by Sheriff D.C. Ramsey in 2001 as a corrections officer and later promoted to a patrol deputy in 2004. He graduated from the Walters State East Tennessee Regional Law Enforcement Academy and has had many promotions and accomplishments throughout his career.
He has held the rank of patrol sergeant, patrol lieutenant, detective lieutenant, training officer, general departmental instructor, administrative captain, and currently chief deputy. Ball also has been involved in law enforcement training for the past seven years and expresses his thanks to his good friend the late Retired Sgt. David Crum for that opportunity.
Ball has been working with the Walters State Regional Law Enforcement Academy, training new police recruits across the State of Tennessee for the past six years. Over the last several years Ball has had the opportunity to manage, supervise and work closely with the sheriff’s office and local government. In the words of Ball, “A sheriff must be able to multi-task and have the ability to oversee all operations of the department and know exactly how to run the office effectively.
“This is an important position for our community and we all must work together as an agency and community to be stronger together.”
If elected sheriff, Ball states he “will do the best, I can by providing the best law enforcement. The staff of the sheriff’s office will work as a committed team that will work hard to protect the citizens of Cocke County.”
He has long had the goal for the department to restructure a local drug task force that will work only in Cocke County to provide full services to the community.
Beginning September 1, 2021, this goal came to fruition as the department implemented this task force to fight the war on drugs in the community. Ball stated that he will have officers work within the department and will not assign officers to other agencies.
“Cocke County is our priority, and we must use all our resources to work and develop a plan to stop crime here. This drug task force team will be made up of three or more officers to work narcotics and known drug areas in our community. They will be held to a higher standard and will be required to work on hard narcotics that consist of meth, heroin, and opiates.”
According to Ball, the sheriff’s office will remain open on Saturdays from 8 a.m. till 12 p.m. to support the needs of citizens outside of normal weekday hours. This service just started two months ago and so far, is successful.
He intends to implement drug and violence education in our local schools to be taught by school resource officers and other organizations that will provide assistance. Officers will be required to patrol each community and check property during their shifts.
The presence of law enforcement will be visible during each shift and each officer will be expected to work with the citizens to bring about actions that will keep Cocke County a safe place to live.
“Community policing builds respect and rapport and you will see this agency start neighborhood watch programs to ensure safety in all communities in Cocke County. An officer will be required to attend the community watch program to meet the public and listen to their concerns.
“This gives back to our community and shows you that we are committed to the public and will assist you in the needs of the county,” says Ball.
Our community is important to Ball and his commitment to Cocke County is strong. Concerning the jail, Ball commented “The detention center is one of the biggest issues that a sheriff has in his tenure. The department has already started new programs for the inmates and these projects will continue. Our inmates that have drug addictions need help and, in some cases, jail is not the answer.
“We all must work together to form a plan to stop addiction and you can only accomplish this goal by working closely with professionals and administrators to assist in the major task that we all see. The detention center needs as many resources as possible to help with drug addiction and we will continue to work hard to provide these services. As citizens, we want to see everyone succeed in life. We have so much more to accomplish”.
Ball also stated that he “wants all officers pay to be competitive with other agencies to retain good officers working within the agency. Plans are in place to better the pay without a burden on the taxpayers. Ball said this will be helpful in retention and the plan appears that it will work within the existing budget without requesting new money.
These are some of the highlights that his campaign wants to reflect.If elected sheriff, Ball stated “the sheriff’s office will assist the needs of the public and will have an open-door policy to meet with the citizens of Cocke County that wish to voice their concerns. With proven commitment, experience, honesty, and proven leadership my family and I humbly ask for your vote and support in the May 2022 Republican primary.”
Please feel free to reach out to C.J. if you have any questions by calling 423-608-7878 or email ball4sheriff22@gmail.com. #gettheballrolling2022.
