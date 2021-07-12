COCKE COUNTY—A Cocke County man has been indicted on charges of First Degree Murder and Aggravated Assault.
Charles Lucas Jenkins faces the charges in the alleged murder of James Spence. The incident that led to Spence’s death occurred in late November 2020.
Documents show that a Cocke County Grand Jury found that Jenkins “did unlawfully, intentionally and with premeditation” kill Spence, and found that he “unlawfully, feloniously and knowingly caused serious bodily injury,” resulting in Spence’s death.
