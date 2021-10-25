The KOA Campground in Newport is under new ownership and the first order of business was to throw a party for campers and the community.
Children were recently treated to fun, games and trick or treating as part of the KOA’s Halloween Spooktacular. Several local businesses provided prizes for the event and the Cocke County Fire Department was on hand to show children a working fire truck.
Karla Spicer, KOA manager, said the event was the perfect chance to reintroduce the campground to locals.
“We never had the opportunity to do something like this in the past, so we hope to do something similar at least once a month for campers and the public,” Spicer said. “We want to let people know we are here and welcome them in anytime. Our goal is to make things a lot of fun for this area.”
