COCKE COUNTY—Keep Cocke County Beautiful board members recently completed their 2021 litter index assessment of our county. To complete a litter index, a minimum of five areas must be selected and a mile stretch of ten roads must be driven.
Keep Cocke County Beautiful board members divided the county into seven areas and selected ten roads in each area. Litter is indexed on a scale of 1-4 with a 1 representing minimal or no litter, a 2 representing slightly littered, a 3 representing littered and a 4 signifying extremely littered. It is difficult to ascertain between a 3 and a 4, but the major difference is that an area that is extremely littered has a continuous amount of litter where a strong organized effort for removal which may even require equipment for removal. A group of four board members were present to score each road. These scores are then averaged together to provide a holistic score of the road itself. The following charts represent an average score of each road.
The overall score for the county is 2.27. This is a 5.4% decrease from last year.
So….from where does all this trash come? Much of the trash that was noticed alongside the roads were fast food bags, cups, and containers along with beverage cans and bottles. Areas were more heavily littered around convenience centers due to trash flying out of uncovered vehicles.
So…what can we do about it? Accidental litter occurs when objects unknowingly fly out of a vehicle. Incidental littering is a habit. People litter for various reasons. The main reason is people feel no sense of pride or ownership for that area; thus, it doesn’t bother them to throw their trash down. Secondly, people are also more inclined to litter when they already see litter in an area. Thirdly, people litter because they know that someone else will clean it up. Many have the mentality that as long as they don’t get caught doing it….oh well!
We also happened upon several illegal dumpsites and graffitied areas (some new areas that had never been graffitied).
We live in, what I believe, is one of the most beautiful parts of the country. We have beautiful majestic mountains which paint a breathtaking backdrop to gentle rolling hills and pasture fields. Our local water ways meander peacefully throughout our county while sloping out magnificent cascades and waterfalls.
What is there not to love and be proud of? Born and raised in Cocke County, I am proud to be from such a place with such gorgeous scenery. I am proud to call these people my family. But I’m not proud of the litter scattered along the roadsides. Let’s show some pride in our county. Let’s clean up this mess and work hard to not let litter happen. Keep Cocke County beautiful!
This leads us to a very important topic: our Great American Clean-Up Events. The Great American Clean-Up is held from March – May to give our county a little spring cleaning. We will be hosting several clean-up events. March is also Keep Tennessee Beautiful month so we have several events scheduled in honor of this month.
We at Keep Cocke County Beautiful know that COVID is a concern for lots of our citizens. With that in mind, we will be hosting events to allow citizens to come to certain distribution points to receive a free grabber, vest, glove, and bags to initiate clean-ups in their own community. We hope everyone will join us in ‘trashercising’ this year! Let’s exercise and pick up some trash! The following date and location is open to the public to come and receive free litter pick-up supplies.
March 27 from 8:00-10:00: Tanner Cultural Center, Centerview, and Smoky Mountain Elementary
We would love to see you there for some free supplies.
We also have some clean-ups scheduled. CDC guidelines will be encouraged.
March 20, 9:00-1:00 Douglas Lake Clean-Up (meet across from the pull-off at O’Dell Road). Litter supplies and refreshments will be provided. This is a HUGE undertaking, and we need lots of volunteers! Please, consider helping us. It may not be our trash, but it is our planet.
April 24, 9:00-1:00 Foothills Parkway Clean-Up (meet at the first pull-off on the Cosby side). Litter supplies and refreshments will be provided.
June 6, 10:00-2:00 Pigeon River Clean-Up (more information to come)
Deep Clean Your Home Event at Myer’s Diversified will be held on September 18 from 9 a.m to 1 p.m. This is a little later than normal so we hope that everyone can hold on to their stuff until then. Join us as TDEC, Myer’s Diversified and KCCB host a deep clean your home event! Bring all your household hazardous waste for proper disposal as well as your old electronics for recycling. We will also be accepting gently used household items to be donated to our local ministries.
Please check our website www.keepcockecobeautiful.org and our Facebook page for upcoming events and clean-ups! We need all the volunteers we can get! Thank you!!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.