Chelsay Burns was awarded the John Willis Memorial Young Farmer Scholarship at the Tennessee Young Farmers and Ranchers (YF&R) Summer Conference held at the headquarters of the Tennessee Farm Bureau in Columbia, Tenn. Burns is from Cocke County, Tenn. and attends Tennessee Tech University.
The John Willis Memorial Young Farmer Scholarship is awarded to a college sophomore, junior or senior agriculture student. The scholarship recipient must be a Tennessee resident, agriculture major, a Young Farmer and Rancher member, a Farm Bureau Family member and possess leadership activities. Five scholarships are awarded annually at the Tennessee Young Farmers Conference Banquet. Each scholarship is $1,500 for the 2021-2022 academic year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.