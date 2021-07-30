COCKE COUNTY—Progress is being made in the investigation into fatal animal attacks that occurred in Newport.
After performing multiple interviews the Cocke County Sheriff’s Office utilized the SWAT Team early Wednesday morning to serve a search warrant on Charles Owensby.
Reports show that Owensby was arrested at the scene for possession of Marijuana, Schedule 6. An aggressive dog was also taken into custody. Investigators collected DNA from two other dogs that belonged to individuals in separate residences on the property.
Deputies located a shallow grave on the property containing a deceased dog, which they collected DNA from as well.
Sheriff Armando Fontes said the case “heavily relies on forensic science” at this point in the investigation.
“At this time we do not have any evidence that indicates that there is a wild animal, domestic animal or pack of animals that is frequenting the Jimtown area attacking people,” Fontes said. “We however are asking people to be cautious in the area as we wait on forensic reports that take a month or so. We are asking people to please contact us with any information concerning either of these cases or if they have had any incidents involving dogs that have not been reported.
“Once we conclude a thorough investigation, have all evidence, all witnesses and anything that pertains to these cases, we will present the facts to a grand jury for criminal indictments against any person involved in this case.”
Fontes went on to say that prematurely charging any individual without all facts may result in a dismissal of the case and justice for these victims will not be served.
“Our department has worked numerous hours on these cases, processed evidence, requested the assistance of outside agencies, executed two search warrants, performed surveillance and has worked to protect the integrity of all evidence. We have also worked hard to keep potential suspects from knowing what we know, that is why we are not able to release specific details to the family, community and media.”
On April 1, the Cocke County Sheriffs Office received a 911 call concerning a male individual on Jimtown Road who had possibly been hit by a car.
They found Tony Ahrens unresponsive with several injuries, but investigators could not determine what caused them.
Reports state there was no apparent evidence of dogs being involved at the time. Investigators did see injuries that could have been consistent with some sort of animal, but chose to rely on forensics and other special investigators to determine the cause.
The 911 caller was identified as Charles Owensby who resided on Jimtown Road. Neighbors and others who lived near the scene were interviewed at that time. Forensic evidence was gathered at the scene and an autopsy was requested by the Sheriff’s Office.
Reports say that at the time of Tony Ahrens’ death, “the use of Methamphetamine was a contributing factor.”
Fontes said the location of the incident likely occurred next to the roadway a short distance from Charles Owensby’s residence. “We are still working to determine what caused the injuries to Tony Ahrens. We will release the cause of death at a later date upon completion of the investigation.”
On July 12, Newport Medical Center contacted the CCSO concerning an injured female that arrived at the hospital with significant injuries. The victim, 29-year-old Amber Miller, was “uncooperative with investigators,” according to the report. The CCSO said investigators had little evidence to act upon, but eventually were able to determine Miller sustained her injuries on or near the property of Charles Owensby. Miller passed away just days after the alleged “attack” and an autopsy was requested to determine the cause of death. CCSO is currently waiting on a forensic report from specialists to determine what caused the injuries.
