Newport Grammar School students recently participated in a Change Challenge Fundraiser to support the Isaiah 117 of Cocke County. The school raised $6,600 over two weeks, and Modern Woodmen provided a generous match of $2,500 to bring the total donation to $9,100. Pictured in front are NGS students Chael Coggins, Ginny DeWitt, Bre Fish, Layla Russell, Colton Oury, Rylan Thornton, Ben Lee, Bryson Chambers, Grace Roberts, Heather Lingerfelt, Davanee Holt and Ani Shaver. In the rear are Faye Fish, Gem Lieser, Brandi Dailey, Misty Myers and Jan O’lear.
The fourth grade class at NGS was able to celebrate a day of fun after winning the Change Challenge Fundraiser in support of Isaiah 117. They group came together for a photo with their teachers, two of which were the targets of their water balloon attack.
MATT WINTER
Fourth grade students were the winners of the Change Challenge after they collected $1,200 of the total raised by NGS. They were treated to snow cones to celebrate their accomplishment.
MATT WINTER
Phillip Lewis, left, and Dustin Morrow, right, volunteered to be the targets of the fourth grade barrage as students were rewarded with the ability to throw water balloons at their teachers.
MATT WINTER
Newport Grammar School students recently participated in a Change Challenge Fundraiser for the Isaiah 117 House of Cocke County. Over a two week span the children were able to raise $6,600 to support Isaiah’s mission in the community.
The motto used for the fundraiser was children helping children, with the goal of changing the life of children who are less fortunate. NGS eighth grader Bryson Chambers first had the idea to help the Isaiah house through a fundraiser.
Fourth grade students raised $1,200 alone out of the $6,600 raised by the school. Students created a donation board with thermometers that monitored the progress of each grade level. Sixth grade came in second place in the competition and second grade finished in third. Modern Woodmen’s $2,500 match led to the grand total of $9,100.
