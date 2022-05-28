Newport Grammar School students recently participated in a Change Challenge Fundraiser for the Isaiah 117 House of Cocke County. Over a two week span the children were able to raise $6,600 to support Isaiah’s mission in the community.

The motto used for the fundraiser was children helping children, with the goal of changing the life of children who are less fortunate. NGS eighth grader Bryson Chambers first had the idea to help the Isaiah house through a fundraiser.

Fourth grade students raised $1,200 alone out of the $6,600 raised by the school. Students created a donation board with thermometers that monitored the progress of each grade level. Sixth grade came in second place in the competition and second grade finished in third. Modern Woodmen’s $2,500 match led to the grand total of $9,100.

