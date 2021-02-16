NEWPORT-Newport Medical Center (NMC) welcomed Scott Williams as the new chief executive officer on January 18. Williams stepped into the role after Matthew Littlejohn, the previous CEO, took a role as Market CEO at Community Health Systems.
Williams’ experience reaches back to his years as an Intensive Care Unit nurse at Johnson City Medical Center in the 1980s.
Since earning his Bachelor’s in Nursing from East Tennessee State in 1983, Williams has earned two master’s degrees in Nursing and Healthcare Administration and held administrative positions at several hospitals across Tennessee and Alabama, from his start in 1998 as CEO of Sycamore Shoals Hospital in Elizabethton, TN, to his most recent position as chief operating officer at Cookeville Regional Medical Center in Cookeville, TN.
Williams has a track record of making a difference wherever he ends up, and he hopes NMC will be more of the same.
“I think the biggest goal I have is to grow the facility,” Williams said. “The vast majority of what people are driving somewhere else for, we want to do here. We’re not going to do everything here, you’re not going to see us do open heart surgery here, you’re not going to see us do major trauma here, but we want to be a very strong, very solid, very trusted community hospital. I think we’re well on our way to doing that.”
Williams’ work has taken him as far as Northwest Medical Center in Winfield, AL. Is his less than two years there, Williams recruited more physicians than the facility had brought on over the last 10 years.
In his years as COO of Shelby Baptist Medical Center, in Alabaster, AL, he introduced a DaVinci robotic surgery program as well as an ACS-certified bariatric surgery program. He also put together a $200 million dollar capital investment plan.
After years of relocating across the Southeast, Williams sees Newport as an opportunity to settle down.
“I’ve really been looking for somewhere that I can be CEO, and really make a positive difference to not only the patients and the medical staff, but also to the community. I fully intend to settle here, we’d like to buy a home in Cocke County and live here, work here, go to church here, and be a part of the community,” he said. “I’m really excited about being here. Newport is just a piece of home, and it feels so comfortable and so right already, so I’m very pleased.”
