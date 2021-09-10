NEWPORT—The Newport/Cocke County Industrial Development Board (IDB) met Wednesday evening to approve a resolution that will allow the body to apply for a Tennessee Site Development Grant.
If awarded, the grant funds would be used to make necessary site and road improvements to the Smoky Mountain Innovation Park of Cocke County.
The board pursued the same grant in the early stages of development for the innovation park, but the application wasn’t chosen due to lack of ownership of the site.
“This resolution is just a formality that is required to apply for state grants,” said Lucas Graham, Economic Development Director.
“It will be the first round of grants funded since COVID hit last year. We applied for this grant the prior year, but were told we wouldn’t be competitive since we didn’t own the land.”
All that has changed since the initial application was submitted, as the IDB now has control over the property in which the park is being built upon.
The grant would provide funding up to $1,000,000 with a minimal match required from the board. That matching amount could be as low as 5%.
Graham said the application being submitted this year is “very strong.” He expects a decision to be made by the state sometime in December.
While Cocke County’s economically distressed status is a major issue, it may actually give the county a slight edge when being considered for the grant.
Graham said the state uses a weighted scoring method that assigns point to counties who have applied for grants.
Being labeled economically distressed will garner the county more points during the selection process. The state will also consider the amount of work that has already been done to the site at the county’s expense.
“They see that we are trying to help ourselves, so they are more likely to want to help us,” Graham said.
The motion to approve the resolution was made by board member Forest Clevenger. Dr. John Chambers gave a second to the motion, and the board approved the resolution unanimously.
