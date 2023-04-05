Strong winds led to several problems throughout the past few days. There have been both wildfires as well as wind damage throughout the county.
On Thursday, a fire was reported at 548 Conard Road near Hartford Road. The fire involved 80 acres before it was extinguished. Since then, additional fires have been reported throughout the county.
Other fires included a one-acre fire in Cosby, a fire at 1520 Log Church Road in the Edwina community that involved more than eight acres and then a three-and-a-half acre wildfire required emergency response at 150 Shiloh Road.
Burn permits are required from the Tennessee Division of Forestry until May 15. If conditions are windy or dry, or may indicate there is a greater risk for wildfire, burn permits will not be issued.
Burning without a permit is a class C misdemeanor and can lead to 30 days in jail and offenders can face up to $25,000 in fines. If the fire causes injuries or property damages, the individual who started the fire can face additional charges.
Strong winds that ripped through the area on Saturday also led to downed trees throughout the county. Almost 6,000 Newport Utilities customers in the county were without power Saturday evening. Utility crews worked until the early morning hours Sunday before taking a rest break. They then returned to work to finish restoring power.
Dispatch received calls about downed trees blocking roadways, and crews were dispatched to clear the roads for traffic to pass.
