PARROTTSVILLE—Aldermen for the town of Parrottsville approved the 2022-23 fiscal year budget Tuesday morning in a special called meeting. The motion to approve the budget as presented was made by alderman Thad Balch. Mayor Dewayne Daniel provided a second to the motion, and the budget was passed by a 2-0 vote. Alderman Ronnie Hommel abstained from casting his vote on the planned appropriations.
The council turned their attention to the second reading of the town’s Rules of the Road Ordinance, which will give Parrottsville’s police force and court system the ability to properly enforce traffic laws once violations are committed.
Officers were limited to just a few minor traffic infractions that they could police against due to the small number of codes in the town’s municipal ordinance. By adopting the new Rules of the Road, the town gives officers the ability to enforce a much larger number of traffic laws. Aldermen voted unanimously in favor of adopting the broader list of laws.
Alderman provided their final approval for Newport Utilities to take over the town’s sewer billing. The contract was modified slightly to ensure that NU is not liable for collecting any past debt that was accrued by customers prior to the billing take over. Parrottsville sewer customers will receive their first bills from NU this month.
Mayor Daniel noted that many sewer customers who are in arrears are ignoring requests for payment made by the town. He told the aldermen that 20 individuals currently owe a significant sum that has piled up over several years. Daniel is working with town attorney Jeff Greene to find a collections agency that is suitable for the municipality to partner with in order to collect some of the outstanding debt.
Two customers have made major headway toward paying off their debt, which prompted the council to approve an abatement for those individuals. A portion of the finance charges for those two customers will be dropped due to their willingness to pay the outstanding amount they owe.
“This really affects two of our customers right now that have paid on their bill for three of four years,” Daniel said. “One is almost completely caught up, and the other has paid monthly with an additional $90 per month to bring their amount down.
“It would be a good faith move on our part to work with them and knock some of that amount off. They are the only two that have really tried to work with us. I think we have it in the contract that they signed that if they falter we can add that amount back.”
The final order of business discussed by the council was the need for repairs to the main electrical panel for the town’s wastewater plant. Daniel said the main breaker within the panel is tripping, which causes a pump at the station to shut down. The council voted to move forward with repairs to the panel to avoid any damage to the pump.
At the close of the meeting, Daniel reminded those in attendance that Parrottsville will hold its annual Fireworks Showcase on Saturday. The event will kick off around 3 p.m. with a full lineup of entertainment and vendors.
There will be no parade or pageants this year, but Daniel said the fireworks will be some of the best that residents have even seen. Featured acts this year will include the Carson Creek Singers, Stone Mountain, Chelsea Estes, and Steve Townsend, to name a few. The free event is open to the entire community, and fireworks will begin shortly after dark.
Council members will meet again on Thursday, October 6 for their next regularly scheduled meeting. That meeting will be held at town hall at 6 p.m.
