The annual Parrottsville Christmas Parade will be this Saturday, December 4, at 1 p.m. and will feature participants rolling, singing and dancing down the street of Downtown Parrottsville.
The theme for this year’s parade is “Toyland.” The parade, which is organized by the Parrottsville Ruritan Club, will feature the Cocke County High School Red Regiment Marching Band, floats, antique cars and tractors, horses, a wagon pulled by horses, Santa, and more!
Staging for the parade will begin at 11 a.m. at Parrottsville Elementary School and participants are asked to be at the staging area by noon to begin the lineup. All area businesses, school and church groups, bands, organizations, and individuals are encouraged to attend.
