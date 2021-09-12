Deputy Blake Cupp conducted a traffic stop on a car due to the registration not matching the vehicle. The car came to a stop at the intersection of Jasmine Drive and Industrial Road.
Cupp came into contact with the driver, Eric Ballard, age 54, Newport. The report states that Ballard was reaching in the back seat, so Cupp advised him to step out of the vehicle.
Ballard was placed into handcuffs while something was still in his hand. Cupp told Ballard to drop the item and a bag of clear rock substance believed to be Methamphetamine fell to the ground.
Ballard was being placed into the back seat of the patrol vehicle when he slipped a handcuff and attempted to flee on foot. Ballard was advised to stop or he would be tased, but he reportedly ignored verbal commands and continued to run on foot.
He was tased and placed back into custody without further incident. During a probable cause search of the vehicle, Cupp located several bags of crystal rock substance believed to Methamphetamine which weighed 8.4 ounces. Ballard was transported to the County Jail after being cleared by medical personnel.
He was charged with Possession of Schedule II, Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia Use, Driving While License Revoked, Resisting Stop, Halt, Arrest, or Search, and Escape.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.