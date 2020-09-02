NEWPORT—There is a new opportunity in town for those who want to pursue a high school equivalency diploma.
Empower Cocke County (ECC) is partnering with East Tennessee Adult Education to provide classes for the High School Equivalency Test (HiSET). Day classes are available on Monday and Tuesday at ECC, located at 370 East Broadway Street, Newport. ECC is a collaborative effort of local churches which focuses on addiction, poverty, depression, and breakdown in the family. Some programs in those areas are senior transportation (My Ride) and workforce development (Empower Projects).
“Getting a high school equivalency diploma really helped my confidence,” according to Lavada Thomason, 19, a recent graduate of the adult education program. “I feel better about myself and have a much better attitude. I can now go to college and make something of myself.”
Lavada was home schooled but had difficulty with math. “My mom couldn’t help me understand it,” she said. Lavada enrolled with adult education (AE) in August 2019. She achieved her high school equivalency diploma in July of this year. She gives the AE program high marks in instruction. “I couldn’t have done it without them. They were great,” she said.
Lavada plans to attend Walters State Community College in January to pursue a degree in human resources.
“Even though math was her most difficult subject, it was actually her highest score on the HiSET,” according to Kelley Graham, AE administrative assistant. “We are incredibly proud of her.”
Evening HiSET classes are also available on Monday and Thursday evenings from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Dr. Hobart Ford Sr. Education Center, located at 345 Hedrick Drive, Newport. Anyone interested in the HiSET programs in Cocke County can call 865-286-6374.
In Tennessee, the HiSET replaced the GED test as a means for achieving a high school equivalency diploma in 2014.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.