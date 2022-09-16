NEWPORT — Newport Police Capt. Matthew Elliott responded to a call Thursday afternoon alleging that a woman was lying in the middle of Cosby Highway in front of McDonald’s.
Callers told dispatch the woman was taking her clothing off in the middle of the road, and had almost been hit by a car.
When Capt. Elliott arrived, he found the woman, identified as Glenda B. Lawson, 36, wearing a bra, in the middle of the northbound lanes in front of Arby’s. The officer reported that the woman was yelling and not making any coherent statements.
Lawson refused to get out of the highway when asked to do so. Elliott reported that the woman started running away from him, entering the southbound lanes of Cosby Highway. She then started running around the patrol car.
Elliott used a taser point to order the woman onto the ground, and she complied. The woman told the officer she had used a “little of meth.”
The report indicates Lawson was “sweating profusely.” Because of her erratic behavior, the officer indicated that he feared for Lawson’s safety and the public, so she was arrested. When she was being placed in the restraint chair at the jail, she kicked Lt. G. Valentine in the right upper thigh.
Lawson was charged with disorderly conduct, public intoxication, and simple assault.
