NEWPORT—A Newport man is facing several charges following a brief vehicle pursuit on Tuesday, Aug. 25.
The Cocke County Sheriff’s Office identified the male as Billy Wayne Frazier, 29, Dyke Street. He was charged with kidnapping, sale and delivery of drugs (three counts), possession of drug paraphernalia, reckless endangerment, failure to exercise due care, evading arrest, failure to maintain lane, driving while license revoked, violation of financial responsibility and violation of probation (three counts).
On Tuesday, Deputy Zach Magourik observed Frazier operating a blue Hyundai Elantra on Morrell Springs Road and noticed Frazier was crossing the centerline multiple times.
Magourik attempted to stop the vehicle but Frazier accelerated towards Golf Course Road and then onto Ridge Crest Drive.
During the pursuit, Deputy Magourik said he observed the driver and passenger, later identified as Cassandra Wynn, “fighting” with Wynn pulling the emergency brake several times in an attempt to stop the vehicle.
The pursuit came to an end after Frazier crashed into a ditch on Ridge Crest Drive.
Both Wynn and Frazier were then detained without incident.
Wynn advised deputies that she was in fear for her life and asked Frazier to stop several times.
Deputies searched Frazier and learned he was in possession of a bag that contained 2.5 grams of Cocaine, a bag that contained 1.8 grams of heroin, and another bag that contained 11.7 grams of marijuana.
Other drug paraphernalia items were also found.
Frazier was arrested and taken into custody.
