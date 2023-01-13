According to Cocke County Sheriff C.J. Ball, an undercover operation named “Operation, Friday the 13th” on Friday, Jan. 13, led to several arrests for drug-related charges.
In addition to the Cocke County Sheriff’s Department (CCSD), the Newport Police Department (NPD), Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI), Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP), Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) task force participated.
According to a press release, the following charges were filed for several named - and unnamed - defendants:
14 counts of the sale and delivery of Fentanyl
11 counts of the sale and delivery of heroin
Three counts of the sale and delivery of cocaine
24 counts of the sale and delivery of methamphetamine
9 counts of the sale and delivery of a controlled substance
During this undercover operation, 25 people were indicted. The following were taken into custody and served with indictments:
Dalton Fox, 29
Eric Ballard, 56
Gary Cody, 45
Crystal VanDaley, 43
Joseph Todd Turner, 45
Roger Dale Sigler, 62
Derrick Stanley Neely, 27
Donald Edward McCoy, 56
Bobby Ray Lewis, 32
Meghann Hill, 44
Allison Hild-Daniels, 45
Some indictments could not be served on Friday because of the individuals not being located during the drug operation or because of a change of address.
“We will continue to locate the defendants and release their identities as soon as they are taken into custody,” Ball said. “We will continue to fight this war against dangerous drugs in our community.”
Ball said that he appreciates the work that was put into the undercover operation.
“Today was a successful day, and we look forward to many more,” the sheriff concluded.
