Citizens gathered at Newport City Park on Sunday to meet a Memphis city councilman who is seeking the Democratic nomination for Tennessee governor.
Speaking to a small audience of supporters, 34-year-old Memphis City Councilman JB Smiley, Jr. said he wants to reduce crime, see more people vaccinated, and increase mental health funding to distressed regions of the state—money which he said can be shifted to suit the purpose.
Smiley said during his career as a lawyer and councilman, every piece of legislation he has proposed in Memphis has received support from leaders of both parties.
He said despite partisanship, his progressive legislation often had the conservative-leaning chairman’s name on them, because finding common ground and shared goals has allowed them to cooperate, regardless of party affiliation.JB Smiley, Jr. seeking Democratic nomination for Tenn. Governor in 2022
