NEWPORT—Members of the County Budget Committee met virtually Monday afternoon to discuss several agenda items.
Much of the discussions committee members had centered on the need of a county fund balance policy.
Finance Director Heather McGaha approached the committee at a prior meeting saying the state had recommended the county put a policy in place.
The policy would set a minimum dollar amount or percentage that must be maintained in the county’s unassigned general fund, as well as debt services fund.
An audit finding or penalty could be assessed if the county were to drop below that specific dollar or percentage amount.
County Legislative Body chair and committee member Clay Blazer suggested using an unofficial percentage for the upcoming budget to see if the county could abide by that amount.
“We’ve had small fund balances in the past, but you obviously can’t run down to zero,” Blazer said. “We need to get people used to the number we set.”
Mayor Crystal Ottinger liked the idea of an “unofficial” or “safe” working amount for the new budget while working towards a fixed percentage in the future.
She said the full County Legislative Body would need to be aware of the specific number when they approve the budget.
“If we set a policy in place we can’t violate it the first time,” Ottinger said.
“The whole commission needs to commit to this before something is put in place.”
McGaha told committee members to consider possible percentages or dollar amounts to use as “practice numbers” so she can have a goal to strive for when preparing the county budget this spring.
Another item discussed by the committee was the need for an IT employee for the county.
McGaha has been approached by several elected officials about the possibility of hiring someone for the position.
Many day-to-day duties are being performed virtually due to COVID-19. An IT employee for the county could help departments avoid costly charges from outside vendors when technology issues occur.
Cocke County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Derrick Woods told the committee there would be plenty of work for an IT employee at the Sheriff’s Office.
“I think the person would need to be full-time. They would need to know how everything works with our servers and records management system,” Woods said.
“Having someone who could help with malfunctions would pay for themselves over time.”
McGaha told the committee that the county has purchased additional insurance to protect against cyber attacks. Mayor Ottinger said that only one ransomware attack has occurred on a laptop that was no longer in use.
Finding the funds for the salary would be the biggest issue for the county as most IT professionals can make $35,000 or more annually.
Blazer said it may be possible for money to be pulled from various departments to pay for the position. He said the county school system employs IT workers that may be able to work for the county government if policies allow.
During the meeting committee members approved several budget transfers and amendments for the county and school system.
The Sheriff’s Office received just over $60,000 in grants for Alcohol Enforcement, Network Coordination and Teen Driving Safety.
The money will be disbursed into line items for overtime, contracted services and travel.
Another $30,000 grant was provided to the office for COVID related matters through the Office of Criminal Justice. That money was moved into contracted services as well.
The only budget increase approved by the committee was for the school system for $29,750 to cover expenses associated with the ACE Grant. Those funds will help cover increases in supplies and materials, as well as salaries and wages.
The transfers will go before the full CLB for their approval on December 21.
The Budget Committee will meet again on Jan. 4 at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.