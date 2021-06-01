COCKE COUNTY—As of May 28, the county’s active case count has fallen to 14, with only 10 new cases reported over the last seven days.
In those seven days, Cocke County has averaged 21 COVID-19 tests per day, with an average positive rate of 4%.
The county’s COVID-related fatality count remains at 100.
Vaccine numbers in the county have continued to climb with just under 25,000 doses having been administered across Cocke County. Just under 37.5% of the county’s population has received at least one dose and 33.5% are fully vaccinated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.