NEWPORT—COVID is once again going to become an issue, said City School Board member David Perryman during a July 18 meeting at Newport Grammar School.

“You can just about plan on it,” Perryman said. “This variant is very transmissible, and nobody’s really doing anything to stop it so we’ve got the perfect storm going here, and the reason I’m bringing that up is the teachers are going to be the ones that are going to get really dinged, here, if we don’t have some kind of plan.”

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.