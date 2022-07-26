NEWPORT—COVID is once again going to become an issue, said City School Board member David Perryman during a July 18 meeting at Newport Grammar School.
“You can just about plan on it,” Perryman said. “This variant is very transmissible, and nobody’s really doing anything to stop it so we’ve got the perfect storm going here, and the reason I’m bringing that up is the teachers are going to be the ones that are going to get really dinged, here, if we don’t have some kind of plan.”
Perryman said he does not know what that plan is, but that he thinks it should be discussed during the next meeting of the school board on August 15.
New tombstones are now purchased six months in advance, as positive test rates in Cocke County are rapidly climbing to the highest they have ever been. Between July 10 and July 16, nearly half of all COVID tests are coming up positive: 42.6% this week, compared to 10.7% for the same week last year.
As area hospitals once again face a bed shortage – recently a man was turned away following a suspected cardiac event, with wires and electrodes still connected in case he needs to quickly return, because the beds were full of COVID patients – Newport Grammar School will be affected as teachers inevitably contract COVID in the coming fall semester.
“The plan now is once you get it, you’ve got five days of quarantine and then you’re supposed to be five days with a mask in the public after you come off the positive test,” Perryman said. “Some people could be out months. We’re going to expose a lot of people here, and nobody’s wearing—I’m not saying go back to masks. I don’t think we’re going to get that pushed through at this time, but we should at least have a conversation about the net we need for our staff in here. Students don’t have to use their vacation days when they go home. But at the same time, right now, there is no net for the teacher, right?”
Chair Jan Brooks said yes.
“It went away in March,” she said.
“We got one more good chance to do something about it in the next meeting between now and then,” Perryman said. “We might look at what other communities are doing to be prepared, because good chance it’s going to get a little rampant.”
Perryman said that with the cost of substitute teachers and other overhead, the school is looking at a cost of about $500 per episode, per teacher.
Brooks openly inquired about asymptomatic cases in people who are vaccinated. Vaccines are shown to keep symptoms mild or nonexistent and reduce complications from COVID, as well as reducing the likelihood of transmission to others.
Perryman, who had COVID in the past, said he was told to quarantine for five days, and then after testing negative, he could return in a mask for another five days.
“I’m hearing more and more people – cautious people who are vaccinated – teachers won’t have a chance, and staff members,” he said. “The whole building. You guys won’t have a prayer.”
Dr. Justin Norton was present at the meeting – one of five, in addition to the board – and he said booster shot eligibility is expanding. Norton is the district systems and assessment supervisor.
“There’s possibility that they approve a second booster some time this week for people under 50, and that would be a very large number of our staff,” he said. “I would be one of those that, I don’t qualify for a second booster now. It’s been almost a year since we did that back last fall.”
Brooks said immunocompromised people can also get a booster now.
Because of HIPAA and privacy rules, health departments and drugstores can not verify, and do not request verification or make judgments about what counts as immunocompromised. It is up to the individual to decide if COVID would complicate a preexisting condition.
“Anybody that contacts us about a booster, or do anything, we’re sending to Walgreens,” she said. “I would be more than honored to try to get everybody run back through.”
CVS also gives free boosters, and the Cocke County Health Department accepts walk-ins. A visit to the health department can take as little as 15 minutes.
Norton said even if someone got the October booster for the new variant, that person is still eligible for the current booster as well.
Brooks said she has heard that the shot is going to become a seasonal shot, similar to a flu shot.
A nurse at the health department said the standard recommendation for people under 50, without medical conditions, will most likely be an annual shot.
Perryman said they could take advantage of holidays by expanding them or starting early if an outbreak is occurring at the school. He also suggested the board be ready to receive assistance from the state.
Director of Schools Sandra Burchette said if cases rapidly climb, she could seek permission to take a four-day weekend.
The school has 10 “professional development” days built into the calendar to use at their discretion.
Brooks said they should keep a plan open to use those days in tandem with coming weekends or holidays if possible.
“We’re still going to try to do the good things that we were doing. We’re still going to try to push and stress the hand washing,” she said. “It won’t bother my feelings at all if everybody still continues the social distancing. I kind of liked that.”
Perryman said the board needs to be preemptive, and let the teachers and parents know it will be painful.
“You got to burn five of your personal days, or your sick days, whatever,” he said. “It’s not fair, but that’s where we’re at.”
Burchette said asking parents for donations like they did last year could help, as well as preaching precautions.
Perryman said he wants to reinforce that.
“We might not be wearing masks. If you’re not feeling well, stay home,” he said. “If you’re sneezing, do something to keep from—there’s a lot of little things I think if we come in, from day one, and say, ‘Hey guys, we’re still in the middle of something, we need to be watching out for our older people, because that’s who it affects.”
Burchette said she would send home a document outlining symptoms to watch out for, so parents know when not to send their children to school.
Perryman said anything to let parents know the school is still fighting COVID will help.
“We’re still fighting a battle here that’s going to affect us,” he said. “We’re letting our guard down.”
The school will go through its older hand sanitizer supplies first, and administrators said they will possibly reach out to parents for more supplies later to help fill in the gaps where more supplies could be needed.
