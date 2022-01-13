Commissioners on the County Legislative Body (CLB) continue to hear from members of the public about issues involving First Call Ambulance service.
Their concerns were discussed Tuesday evening during a meeting of the Public Safety Committee. This is not the first meeting that has been held to discuss residents’ issues with the emergency service provider.
Slow response times and lack of available ambulances have led commissioners to question the company’s commitment to the county’s citizens. The contract between the two parties is set to expire in June. Another Public Safety Committee meeting has been scheduled for February 8 to meet with Tennova/Newport Medical representatives, EMA Director Joe Esway, County Fire Chief Bryan Southerland, City Fire Chief Jeremy Shelton, volunteer fire department chiefs and others.
Committee members will take all of the suggest made by the different groups and formulate a new contract which they hope to discuss with First Call during a meeting set for February 28.
