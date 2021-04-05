COCKE COUNTY—To kick off national Fair Housing Month in April, the public is invited to attend a homebuyer workshop to learn more about available grant assistance to help low-moderate income households purchase a home.
Most renters are paying more in rent than a house payment amount would be. Grants up to $14,999 are available for closing costs and down payments.
The workshop will be held Tuesday, April 13 at 6:30 pm at the Newport Community Center, 433 Prospect Ave, Newport.
For more information go to website www.tcac1.org.
