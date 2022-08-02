NEWPORT—When people with means are asked to remember their childhood homes, they might reflect fondly on a two-story house with vinyl siding, maybe an apartment, or perhaps even a mobile home with warm neighbors and a community pool. This is the storybook, best-case-scenario that provides American kids with stable footing, a launchpad for success, or just a place they know they can always come back to.
Not all children are so fortunate, and in the distressed economic conditions of Cocke County, the number of children living in poverty – while difficult to measure – is expressed at the lowest end by degrees of homelessness. Homelessness does not always mean living on the street. It can present as sleeping on couches, transient housing, sleeping in cars, or – in the case of Cocke County – when an elementary school bus stops to let children off at the Motel 6, along one of 46 routes around the area.
Charities and nonprofit organizations attempt to fill in the gaps where public health services are missing. Churches around the county give out food boxes and other supplies. A needle exchange program works to reduce the harm of substance use and dependency. Save the Children works with the school system to provide food, programs and materials for at-risk children. Last month a bus stopped at the Tanner Building to hand out new backpacks and offered activities to engage children in academics while they have been out for summer.
People working within the county school system employ various models for mitigating the effects of poverty on children, in a county where poverty is everywhere.
Family Resources Director Diana Samples offers clothing and other materials to students in need. Of the county's 4,250 students, Samples said about 400 students used her family resource services at least once last year. Many use that resource multiple times.
In Cocke County schools, "community eligibility" extends the free lunch program to every school in the county.
A supervisor with Save the Children, Kathy Holt said Cocke County might be the only county in the state in which every school is included in that program.
Assistant Director of Schools Casey Kelley said he saw in the news recently that Knox County lost their eligibility for free lunch.
"They're now having to charge, and I saw the rates for breakfast and lunch. There's no way our people could afford that," he said. "Like $2.50 for breakfast, and three something for lunch? Per day? Our people can't do that."
The new truancy officer, Patrick O'Neil, is less inclined to punish children for missing school, especially with COVID being a complicating factor, compounded by the possibility of children bringing that home to grandparents, who raise them, in my cases, in place of a parent.
During a meeting with The Newport Plain Talk, AWARE Director Kim Guinn was seated between Kelley and O'Neil. She listened as Kelley went on to say the school system is less interested in doling out punishments for systemic issues, and more inclined to identify barriers to learning, and working with the family to overcome those hurdles.
"If you're hungry, you don't care what you learn today. You care about eating," Kelley said. "If you're not wearing shoes, you could care less about what's being taught in algebra today. You want a pair of shoes on your feet. If you have not had an opportunity to bathe, that could be a barrier to your self esteem."
Guinn interjected.
"And why would you have a barrier to bathing? Well, we do have kids that we know who live in barns, that don't have a toilet or don't have plumbing," she said. "We have kids that – believe it or not – live by a lake and that's probably where they get their source of water at. But what Mr. Kelley is saying is that the barriers that these kids have who are homeless – whether it's clothing, whether it's food, uh, whether it's just school supplies, whatever it may be – we individualize what we're doing, intervention-wise with what their needs are."
The teachers are often first to notice, Guinn said, who notify the counselors, who then bring it to the attention of administrators. That is where Guinn's work begins, which involves working either with the school or partners in the community.
Guinn said the benefit of being classified as a distressed county is that the state and federal resources available to work with are more plentiful, but that in order to get people the help they need, they usually have to admit to having needs.
She said pride could be one factor, but also there is a fear that if a parent shows need, the state could move in and take their children. Those circumstances, however, are rare and usually not in the interest of the child unless abuses are occurring at home.
Kelley said at the beginning of each year, a confidential document is sent home to the parents to identify issues that the school can help with. Returning that form honestly requires trust, humility and wanting the best for the child.
Kelley said the county has to improve its stance on affordable housing for all levels of socioeconomic status.
A Newport Housing Authority worker who is familiar with the process said depending on the needs of a family, it can take between a year and 18 months to be placed into subsidized housing, and the waiting lists for each category contain about 75 to 100 people each.
As in most areas around the US, wages in Cocke County have not risen with the cost of living. A Craigslist search shows that the cheapest monthly rent at the time of publication is $800 for a camper on a campground, plus a $1,000 security deposit.
The state of Tennessee recently passed new legislation that prohibits camping near highway on-ramps. This gives the police new authority to arrest people for being homeless within sight of a highway, further complicating life for a segment of the population that is already accustomed to being targeted by police.
Lawmakers have made it a point to punish the homeless, said Savannah Strange, Treasurer of the Hope House of Cocke County.
"They've made it a point to basically criminalize having no other place to go," Strange said, "but have not given an alternative."
Prior to that legislation, Newport Police Department and Cocke County Sheriff reports are already flush with examples of officers scrutinizing people on foot, traveling without cars. Other reports are generated when they find homeless people camping.
In a July 26 report, Captain Matthew Elliott and Patrolman Paul Weber documented themselves raiding a homeless encampment, where a man and woman were camping under the North Street bridge. They arrested the woman and trespassed the couple from "camping and or loitering under the North Street bridge."
Strange told the story of how the police followed one of her clients inside, who uses her food pantry.
"We had one guest, he's always a regular for us on Saturdays," she said of the man who comes into her food pantry. "The police followed him into the food pantry, and tried to basically take him to the police department, because they had seen someone kind of shaking—trying to get money out of a newspaper machine. We told them like, 'Please, please let him stay in here.' It was, I think in February, when it was in the 30s one day. We said, 'If it makes him more comfortable, can you please just make sure that you're talking to him with us around?' Because I know how one-sided these kinds of things can be. And so they were talking to him in a – definitely in a derogatory, a little bit accusatory kind of way – and he was saying, 'Nope, I've been here for 10 minutes getting food for the week.' They had seen the person a couple minutes ago down the road. They had seen the person doing it. Actually they called the person who called it in, and then they got there and he said, 'No. No way, this is not him. I told you it was a young guy with glasses, and this is an old dude with no glasses.' It's just not safe to be homeless. To have nowhere else to go. If you walk around downtown, you're targeted."
Strange said she understands the police are just trying to keep crime down, and keep the community safe, but some of the people she is trying to help don't have a choice but to be where they are.
Sometimes referred to as the "cost of being poor," paying more for services catering to an immediate need is usually far more expensive than being able to pay and plan for the longterm. Living in hotels, for example, meets an immediate need at a higher cost, and is more readily accessible than putting together enough money for first and last month's rent, plus a security deposit on a new home. In paying higher costs to meet an immediate need, people are then unable to save for the future, locking residents into a cycle of poverty, and keeping them in places like the Knights Inn, or Family Inns of America, cheap motels which are often seen in the police and sheriff reports, and where a child is likely to be exposed to situations referred to as 'adverse childhood experiences.'
ACEs are characterized by abuse, household dysfunction, neglect, living in unsafe areas, facing discrimination, witnessing violence and bullying. These factors, and others, such as malnutrition or anxiety, impact a child's ability to learn and rise above their conditions.
Guinn said the impact child homelessness has on children, as well as its solutions, are multifaceted. She said a lack of affordable housing is why people are homeless. Guinn cited mental illness as another reason for homelessness.
"The schools are doing what we can to provide for those students with the barrier of homelessness, but it has to be from the top down as well. We have to get our folks that are in the political world to figure out, 'OK, what are we going to do?'"
On July 1, Tennessee lawmakers made it a felony to camp on public land. Although lawmakers offered no alternatives, the felony is punishable by up to six years in prison. Felony convictions in Tennessee result in the revocation of an individual's right to vote.
The penalties for camping on state property were increased two years ago, when lawmakers sought to control overnight protests on Capitol grounds calling for racial justice reform.
A representative from Newport Housing Authority declined to offer a timetable or opinions for when or how new housing would be made available.
Families or individuals wishing to be placed in subsidized housing can apply for Section 8 vouchers by following the links found at newporthousing.org/apply-for-assistance and be aware that the waiting list could take up to 18 months, depending on individual circumstance.
